Jonathan Quayeson – Unto Us A New Gospel Act Is Born!

When many call their passion their calling, it’s hard to see them sacrifice a lot to make it a fruitful one. For one young gentleman, he had to leave his job at ABSA Bank, South Africa, to fully pursue his desire of leading God’s children in worship. His name is Jonathan Quayeson!

The 9th born out of 10 children, he has been singing since age 8 and playing the piano for the past 18 years.

The Ghanaian music genius is not new in the gospel circles. He has written songs for the late Danny Nettey and Jesse Jenkins and Herty Corgi (both in USA).

Trials turn others away from God but for Jonathan Quayeson, it did not only birth a deep relationship with his Maker, it also birthed his maiden single, “Ibu chim”.

“Ibu chim means You are God. God’s existence has been made evident through my dark days and I have come to believe in Him even more,” the gospel act told Scribe News.

Jonathan Quayeson’s Ibu chim is set to be released on all online stores including Deezer, Amazon Music and iTunes on December 15th.