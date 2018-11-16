Men Prefer Women Who Know How To Cook – Akosua Vee

Celebrity stylist, Violet Bannerman Quaye, better known as Akosua Vee, has given some important tips to her fellow women on how to easily win the heart of their men.

According to her, the easiest way to win a man’s heart is through his stomach……. Further advising ladies to make it a point to learn how to cook and desist from the habit of ordering foods from restaurants and fast-food joints all the time.

She took to her Facebook wall to warn her fellow ladies, she wrote,“To all my lovely ladies out there, any man who tells you (I don’t look out for a lady who knows how to cook ), sister pls he dey lie ! Daakye ode b3ka wo Asem!

“NB:when they re seriously in love , they say a whole lot of things till reality hits them! Sister girl Berra know how to cook cz he can’t eat out everyday!!!. She said

