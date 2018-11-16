Ras Kuuku Out With Serene Visual For “Wo Remix” Featuring Kofi Kinaata

After several months of dominating charts and receiving massive airplay across the country, multiple award-winning Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician Ras Kuuku has revivified his 2017 smash hit, titled “Wo”.

The song which has a bit of gospel and afrobeats content coupled with reggae vibes has enjoyed mainstream success and Ras Kuuku seems to give it the last boost for those who can’t have enough of the masterpiece.

In light of this, Ras Kuuku recruited the winner of the 2016 and 2017 Ghana Music Awards’ “Songwriter of the Year”, Kofi Kinaata to tap into his creative fingers and vocals.

Despite having only one verse, Kofi Kinaata ‘murdered’ the beat with some witty yet blistering bars on the slow tempo jam.

The Sabaman Entertainment signed artiste also laid his addictive vocals on the beat and recreated a whole new vibe for it.

Produced by CaskeysOnit, the song comes with a classy and tranquil visual directed by SOBA – the same director for his previous music video “I Love You”.

The video features a cameo appearance from Stonebwoy’s signee, Kelvyn Boy.

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your views with us.