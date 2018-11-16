Strongman – Hook And Lines (Audio + Video)

Award winning Rapper Strongman bounces back with a new one dubbed ‘Hook And Lines’, produced by Fortune Dane and directed by SarBoat.

Prepping on his upcoming EP which is scheduled for December 2018, the Sarkcess Music signee addresses the issues of how nasty He can get with his rap when provoked in a lyrical war. Clearing the way and holding down his mantle as the Best Rapper, Strongman proves he still has the lyrical dexterity and punchlines for which He is loved for coupled with how depth he is in the Twi language.

On Hook And Lines, Strongman proves critics wrong by proving his multilingual skills and delivers perfectly not just in Twi but English and Pidgin.

This comes as a warm up to his 7-track Still That Ni99a EP which is a compilation of Hip Hop songs for lovers of His music who have missed the hardcore rapper they fell in love with.

Audio Mastered by Denswag of Tubhani Muzik