Music News

Music: Ajebutter22 & Studio Magic Team Up On "Standard Guy"

Ribber PR
What is this magic? Well renowned Afro-pop Music house “Studio Magic” team up with long time collaborator Ajebutter22 to deliver some magic on “Standard Guy”.

The track combines feel good, laid back instruments and melodies with heavy 808 drums to provide that heavy bounce. Produced by Studio Magic’s in house producer Platinum Toxx.

Watch out for more singles from Studio Magic coming soon! Follow @StudioMagic_ @ajebutter22 on social media platforms.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD "STANDARD GUY"

- https://mino.notjustok.com/track/364730/studio-magic-standard-guy-feat-ajebutter22

