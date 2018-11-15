Is Becca Pregnant?

Reports making rounds on social media suggest that sensational songstress Becca is pregnant.

The “Nana” music fame born Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong who recently tied the knot with her Nigerian lover Tobi Sanni Daniels is reportedly pregnant.

Shortly after her wedding, it was rumored that her husband was already married with two children but nobody came out to deny or confirm the claim.

The sensational musician who was spotted sharing a kiss with husband, Tobi Sani Daniels in a viral video is rumoured to be pregnant already.

The couple according to reports are still on honeymoon in a secret hideout and are expected to end their honeymoon this week to climax the release of her latest song.