Beef With Shatta Was Just Business – Criss Waddle

Tema-based rapper Criss Waddle has dismissed perceptions that he is still beefing dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

According to him, he is very cool with Shatta Wale and the beef that ensued between the two years ago was just part of show business.

In April 2016, the two artistes engaged in a heated beef after Criss Waddle released a song titled ‘Bie Gya’ featuring Stonebwoy.

Apparently, Shatta Wale also released a song titled ‘Bie Gya’ before the official release of Criss Waddle’s song.

When the song was finally released by Waddle, a lot of social media commentators teased Criss Wale claiming that he copied Shatta Wale.

This didn’t go down well with Criss Waddle who accused Shatta Wale of stealing his song.

Speaking on the relationship in an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, the Tema-based rapper said “we are friends. We talk a lot.”

The AMG Buziness boss explained that Shatta Wale “runs the streets, I run the streets, he motivates, I motivate.”

According to him, he saw a video of Shatta Wale jamming to his song ‘Bokoor Di3’ which he thought “was a positive reaction.”

The rapper explained that their beef is just business. “It was nothing personal” and he doesn’t hate Shatta Wale.