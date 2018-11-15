Kaywa Urges Celebs To Be Spiritually Fortified

Popular sound engineer, David Kojo Kyei, better known as Kaywa has urged Ghanaian celebs to take their spiritual life serious.

The ace sound engineer (Kaywa) who is also known for his on-point prophecies like foretelling the sudden demise of music diva Ebony Reigns the separation of music group Ruff and Smooth among others has told celebrities to seek for spiritual fortification.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Kaywa urged that, “Having a strong grounding in Christ is as important as taking care of your body and making sure it is in good shape. Eating well, exercising etc. is good for the physical self and all but let us not forget that there is a spiritual part too.

“Just as celebrities take time to feed the body, they should feed the spirit side too. The spirit is more important, these celebrities are concerned about what goes into their body and they leave their soul, and that is where I come in.

“As people who are in the limelight, we need to have a source just like a tree that has a source, else it will die. Celebrities should also have their source, a stream from which their lives flow and I always recommend Jesus Christ, God the Creator,” he said.

“You see, things like going to church, reading the Bible, praying and fasting fortify the spirit and the absence of these things make it easy for certain attacks to get to us. The bottom line is that celebrities should be spiritually fortified,” he said.

“There is nothing wrong with doing secular music but what you choose to do with the life so that you do not defile the community is what is important.

“It is like saying a lawyer cannot be Christian because there are times he defends a criminal. Just do your work wherever you are,” he said.