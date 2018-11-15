MultiChoice Africa Wins Big @ TV industry Awards

Multichoice, operators of DStv and GOtv s cored big at the annual PromaxDBA Awards held recently in Johannesburg, South Africa.

At the end of the night, which is the world’s highest accolade for creative professionals within the industry/television promotion and marketing professionals, DStv scooped eight gold awards, seven silver awards and four bronze awards.

The Opera Campaign took home the most awards, winning gold in the following categories; Best Image Campaign , Best Theme Campaign , Best Promo only using Promo Footage and Best Music Composition - refer to the list below for a full list of winning promos.

And for the first time, MultiChoice Africa took home the Best Public Service Announcement/Community Spot award for a promo that delves into Brian Michelo’s journey as an intern for the SuperSport Gaining Insight from Training (GIFT) programme, to being the first Zambian Audio Mixer!

The GIFT programme empowers the continent’s broadcast technicians with quality television production skills and absorbs them into the system so that they’re gainfully employed.

Not to be outdone, GOtv walked away with three awards namely; one gold and two silver awards for the World Cup campaign in the following categories; the Fox Networks Group Mama Africa Award (gold), Best Special Event Promo (silver) and Best Sports Promo (silver).

The Promax Awards are recognised around the world as being the highest accolade for creative professionals within the industry/television promotion and marketing professionals.

The awards are judged by an international panel of Promotion and Marketing professionals, based on three criteria: overall creativity, production quality and results in achieving marketing objectives.

Studio Zoo, a hybrid agency/production company with 18 years experience in the African media industry, specialises in creating memorable promotions for broadcast, produced most of the promos that won and walked away with a gold award for the Best Promo Team.

“We are truly blessed to be working with clients like you and on such an amazing brand. Thank you for the support and encouragement – we greatly value the partnership,” said Studio Zoo Director, Cathy Ferrara.

On hearing the news, MultiChoice Africa’s Chief Customer Officer said: “It’s a huge honour for us and a true indicator of the resonance our brands have with our customers.

“Our mission is to deliver value to customers by making great entertainment accessible and we will continue to do so by finding and developing the right mix of content and deliver it to millions of people across Africa – anytime, anywhere through our service brands DStv and GOtv.”