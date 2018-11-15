Quophi Words Set To Entertain Fans In His First Solo Concert On December 22

Five years down the road of spoken word poetry, Quophi Words, is still passionately traversing the blending of melody and rhythm with the aesthetics of wordplay.

He’s busy rehearsing for his “biggest day” of 2018, his first solo concert for the people of Tema and Ashaiman, to take place at COCOBOD training school, Tema on December 22. Aptly titled WORDS CONCERT, it is an event lovers of poetry and spoken word will look up to each year.

Also at the event, Quophi Words is set to release his much anticipated video of the spoken word masterpiece, THE EARTH MUST HEAR. Fans will be the first to watch to the premiere of the video.

“I’ve always wanted to perform in front of my fans, because it’s amazing how a least recognized genre in Ghana could receive much love and liking, especially from my own people of Ashaiman,” says Quophi, who will be backed by his own Young and Black band.

Speaking about the show, Quophi told us that he has a lot in surprise for his fans and all who will attend.

The concert will also feature budding artists including old pals Abotreh, Abeiku Sax, Jakebe the soul man, Daavi Emefa, Vitus Speaks, AfroPop Maestro Queci B, and many more.

We cannot wait to be part of it.

Tickets go for 20 cedis advance and 30 cedis at the gate. See you there.