Boys Entertainment Appoints Morgan Roddy As Its New Manager

Report available indicates that Boys Entertainment has settled on artiste manager, Morgan Roddy as its official manager to manage the artistes on its label, says information reaching this reporter.

The deal was sealed with the Roddy at a short ceremony last Friday when Roddy and Boys Entertainment management met at Event Hub at New Achimota in Accra.

“We recognize there is huge opportunity out there and we needed somebody like Roddy to lead us to the global market to sell our artistes and their works,” Boys Entertainment management said.

Roddy and the management of Boys Entertainment have a long history of close friendship and the artiste manager has worked with some of the artistes on Boys label.

This new manager who has decided to remain behind the scenes, has managed and worked with a number artistes in the music industry in Ghana.

Roddy who has been working closely with Boys Entertainment for some time now said “I want to push the artistes on Boys label to the next level, more like mentoring and moulding them. I am somebody who grows talent and I have worked with various artistes behind the scene”.

Morgan Roddy, who is set to take over as the new manager, is one of the best brains when it comes to artiste management.