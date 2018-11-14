Obrafuor Embraces New Life Transforming “Trend”

Ace rapper, Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko known by the stage name Obrafuor, has towed a different line of lifestyle and his followers are enthused.

The “Heavy” hitmaker it would be recalled become very ill some years back, but thankfully recovered after resorting to all manner of treatments including “mountain moving” prayers.

Shortly after recovering, the popular rapper came out to thank God for sparing his life and released a gospel track, “Aseda”, to that effect in 2017.

Though the rap star did not state that he has stopped doing rap music, he has taken it upon himself to evangelize in a subtle manner.

He shares his devotion with followers any time he decides to post something online.

Industry watchers have marveled at his consistency, unlike others who broadcasted their conversion and later run back to the ‘world”.

His latest post featured the Bible Quote Philippians 3: 13 – 14 which states, “Brethren, I don’t regard myself as yet having taken hold, but one thing I do. Forgetting the things which are behind, and stretching forward to the things which are before, I press on towards the goal for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Amen!!! “.

See post below.

