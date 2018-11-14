Patapaa, Others Thrill Fans @ Suhum Odwira Festival

Patapaa staged a brilliant performance last Saturday to climax the celebration of this year's edition of the Suhum Odwira Festival at Suhum in the Easten Region.

Gifted and talented, the 'One Corner' hitmaker, who shared the stage with a host of other artistes, perfectly exhibited his creative skill which dazzled music fans at the festival.

The hiplife artiste demonstrated his musical competency when he took the stage and treated the crowd to a memorable performance.

He performed some of his popular hit songs such as 'One Corner', 'Akwaaba, One Perma', 'Kitchen Stool', among others, to the delight of the entire crowd, winning the hearts of his audience with his exquisite stagecraft.

His great vocal versatility and general stage charisma got the fans applauding non-stop during his stage performance.

His creative performance on stage that night earned him another breathtaking credential as one of the most thrilling hiplife artistes in the country.

The event also witnessed performances from other artistes such as Stonebwoy, Lilwin, Edem, Tee Rhyme and a host of others.