NGMA: Rev. Eddy Eyison Grabs 3 Nominations

Rev. Eddy Eyison

Rev. Eddy Eyison has received three nominations at this year's edition of the National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA), which is scheduled to take place on December 22 in Kumasi.

Rev. Eddy Eyison's 'Total Recovery' has been nominated for the contemporary gospel of the year, best collaboration of the year and hip-hop gospel song of the year categories.

Joe Mettle, Diana Antwi Hamilton, Pastor Kofy, Barima Kusi, Gifty Osei and Patience Nyarko have also been nominated for the best gospel album of the year category.

He has another song with Celestine Donkor titled 'Our God', which was released this year.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Rev. Eddy Eyison revealed that he has had so many testimonies through his songs from the public, therefore, his nominations do not come as a surprise to him.

The awards scheme, according to the organisers, was instituted to recognise and honour distinguished personalities who have positively contributed to the steady growth of the gospel music industry in Ghana.