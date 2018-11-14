Alicia Keys Speaks On Michelle Obama’s Book “Becoming”

Popular American songstress, Alicia Augello Cook, widely known as Alicia Keys has expressed her view on recent published book of former American First Lady, Michelle Obama.

The book titled “becoming” in her estimation ‘transported’ her to a whole new reality of self-realization in connection with her unique personality.

“The girl in this photo already thought she knew it all. Tough and strong on the outside but so unsure in so many ways on the inside. Unsure of who she was, who she was meant to be and how she was going to get there.

“On my journey I’ve come to realize so much of what lives inside of us that creates roadblocks and insecurities for us doesn’t even belong to us. It comes from other people. Our mothers. Our fathers. Our first serious relationship. The people that DIDN’T show up. Other people’s pain. Other people’s fears.

“So #IAmBecoming more fearless. More in touch with what is mine and what I want to hold inside of me — what I want to believe in and create! I am becoming aware of what I want to let go of…especially those things that were given to me by people living in fear! #IAmBecoming more open, more in love with myself and becoming able to let go of anything that doesn’t serve the endless possibility within me What are you becoming??? Big love to @michelleobama for your beautiful book “Becoming” !!! ,” she said in a post on her Instagram page after flipping through some pages of the book from the Former First Lady.

Becoming is a 2018 book by former United States First Lady Michelle Obama. Described by the author as a deeply personal experience, the book talks about her roots and how she found her voice, as well as her time in the White House, her public health campaign, and her role as a mother.

See post here.

