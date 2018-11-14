Chaka Chaka, Bola Ray, Obour, Others To Address AMB Summit

The fifth edition of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, to be hosted in Ghana from the November 21 to 24, will witness various activities which includes

the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) to be held on Thursday, November 22 at the Ballroom, Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The AMBS, a platform for business networking and interaction, would see renowned South African music superstar, Yvonne Chaka Chaka; Ugandan music activist and parliamentarian, Bobi Wine; Internationally acclaimed video and audio disk jockey, DJ Van; Nigerian music executive, Kenny Ogungbe; Ghanaian entertainment and media owner, Bola Ray; and President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour also known as Obour, engage in discussions

that would help thrive the Africa music industry.

The event under the theme: “African Music in a Global Village: Leveraging the Opportunities”, would seek to bring together music professionals, music executives,

government officials and other stakeholders in the music, arts, entertainment, and financial sectors of Africa.

It’s expected to create an engaging environment for discussions on how the potentials present in the continent’s music industry can be fully harnessed for socio-economic gains.

The 5th AFRIMA Summit would be opened with welcome address by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana, Mrs. Catherine Afeku, representative of the government of Republic of Ghana, and a keynote address from the Commissioner of Social Affairs, African Union Commission, Her Excellency, Mrs. Amira Elfadil.

The main awards ceremony would be on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre, AICC, as we to celebrate rich musical heritage of Africa.