Lorde Accuses Kanye Of Stealing Her Idea

Kanye’s first live performance alongside rapping buddy Kid Cudi this weekend looked suspiciously familiar to a relatively recent performance by Lorde.

Well, that is according to the Kiwi singer herself.

The pair were displayed above the LA crowd in a floating perspex box, a bit of stagecraft performed by Lorde at Coachella back in summer 2017.

On her Instagram story, she compared images of the two sets accompanied by a brilliantly backhanded compliment to Ye.

“I’m proud of the work I do,” she wrote, “and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves.

You can scroll down this page to see Kanye playing in said box for yourself.

In his defence it’s not a million miles away from the glass box that magician David Blaine was suspended above London in in 2003, is it?

Beyonce also performed in a grounded box as part of her Formation World Tour in 2016.

What’s that old saying? “Talent borrows. Genius Steals.”