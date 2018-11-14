modernghana logo

1 hour ago | General News

Lorde Accuses Kanye Of Stealing Her Idea

Kanye’s first live performance alongside rapping buddy Kid Cudi this weekend looked suspiciously familiar to a relatively recent performance by Lorde.

Well, that is according to the Kiwi singer herself.

The pair were displayed above the LA crowd in a floating perspex box, a bit of stagecraft performed by Lorde at Coachella back in summer 2017.

On her Instagram story, she compared images of the two sets accompanied by a brilliantly backhanded compliment to Ye.

“I’m proud of the work I do,” she wrote, “and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves.

Quote Message: But don’t steal – not from women or anyone else – not in 2018 or ever.

But don’t steal – not from women or anyone else – not in 2018 or ever.

You can scroll down this page to see Kanye playing in said box for yourself.

In his defence it’s not a million miles away from the glass box that magician David Blaine was suspended above London in in 2003, is it?

Beyonce also performed in a grounded box as part of her Formation World Tour in 2016.

What’s that old saying? “Talent borrows. Genius Steals.”

