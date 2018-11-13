2018 GEM Awards: Labadi Beach Hotel Grabs 3 Top Awards

Ghana’s first five-star hotel, Labadi Beach Hotel, over the weekend picked three prestigious awards at the maiden Guest Experience Masters Awards (GEM Awards 2018).

The three was the highest number of awards won by a hotel at the maiden edition of the awards which took place at the same venue.

Organised by Intrigued by Service, a hospitality and destination management consultancy, the GEM Awards is aimed at recognising the hard work of some of the country’s hospitality institutions.

Amanda Prah, a consultant at Intrigued by Service, explained during the launch of the awards in May this year that, “GEM is giving the users of hotels, restaurants, spas and lounges the opportunity to voice out their experiences on services rendered to at these places. So basically we think it is about time that guest and service owners spoke out and got what is best.”

On the Awards night, Labadi Beach Hotel won ‘Best Guest Experience’, ‘Value for Money – Hotel’, and ‘Outstanding GEM Hotel 2018’.

The Awards, which was in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, also saw Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel win ‘Best Business Hotel’.

Peduase Valley Resort was adjudged ‘Best Ghana Escape’ while Royal Senchi Resort won ‘Best Welcome Experience’.

The maiden edition of the awards was graced by several dignitaries including First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Business Hotel - Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel

Best Guest Experience - Labadi Beach Hotel

Best Ghana Escape - Peduase Valley Resort

Most Spoiling Spa - Wellness Spa Institute

Best Night Life - Bloom Bar

Best on the Beach - Aqua Safari Resort

Best Dressed Hotel - Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel

Best Game Changer - Bloom Bar

Hotel Restaurant Menu of the Year - Holiday Inn

Stand-Alone Restaurant Menu of the Year - La Chaumière

Best Family Hotel - African Regent Hotel

Rising Star Award - Yandeh Joof - Fiesta Residences

Investors in People - Protea Select by Marriott

Luxury for Development - Zaina Lodge

Best Welcome Experience - Royal Senchi Resort

Best for M.I.C.E. (Meetings, Incentive, Conferences & Exhibitions) - Alisa Hotel

Outstanding Social Media Engagement - NyoNyo Essentials

Value for Money - Hotel - Labadi Beach Hotel

Outstanding Catering-On-Demand - Fiona Foods

Outstanding Street Food - Auntie Muni Waakye

Best Dressed Serviced Apartment - Fiesta Residences

Outstanding GEM Hotel 2018 - Labadi Beach Hotel

iGhana Award Honorees

1. Africa World Airlines - Showcasing Ghana Across West Africa

2. Bob Pixel - Bob Pixel Photography

3. Steve Ababio - Destination Africa

4. Steven Adusei - Beautiful Ghana

5. Yaw Pare - Random Ghana Pictures

Special Women's Award Honorees

1. Babara Baëta

2. Mona Boyd

3. Nana Obuobi I (Afrakuma Bannerman

4. Selassie Atadika (Midunu)

5. Vida Sunkwa-Mills