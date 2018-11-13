John Dumelo Kick Starts “Africa’s Agro-Millionaires” Challenge

Actor John Dumelo has charged the youth to turn to farming as the new investment in Ghana and Africa by extension.

The actor who has incessantly campaigned that agro-business is the best form of investment that can haul the young generation into greatness has shown proof that he has already set the agenda in motion.

He shared a photo of himself tending his garden of lettuce and tomatoes on Instagram.

The text accompanying the snapshot read, “I have a passion for agriculture and I’m fueling it. We all have to invest in agriculture, that is the only way forward. West Africa needs to produce at least 30 Agro-millionaires in the next 10 years. It is possible!”

He challenged as many people who are interested to take up the challenge stressing that it is absolutely possible for the youth to make it as farmers.

See post below.

