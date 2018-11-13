Germany-based Gospel Musician Regina Osei In Ghana For Her Radio Tour

Ghanaian German based Gospel singer Mrs. Regina Osei finally arrives in Ghana for a radio tour.

The musician who has consistently been producing hit singles including yesum nyame as her debuts song, followed by yesu do me and among the current worship song 'Gogeta'

According to the musician, her mission in Ghana is not only basically for the radio tour but she is also here make arrangement for a debut album launch in both kumasi and Accra.