Medikal Blasts Critics Over “Relationship Saga”

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has responded to those who criticisng him for ending his love relationship with musician Sister Derby.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with leaving one relationship for another and that it is unfortunate his critics do not understand his decision.

In a recent Instagram post he wrote: “People criticize me as if they've never had ex's and aren't into new relationships but anyway I guess that's how it goes. It’s also rather unfortunate that Some people don't understand us and say or act towards however they feel and sad how they don't know what led to my current breakup with my ex. I never expected to be foes with my ex after our breakup, wanted us to still stay cool as good friends because who knows what might happen next in this life ? but unfortunately she is out there mocking me and you with songs and videos etc.”

In the post he also revealed that after being friends with Fella Makafui for the past years, he is happy to have fallen in love with her.

“5 years ago we became friends. you've always been hard working and a very strong respectful powerful black woman. You teach me a lot of things day in and day out,” he wrote.

“I want the world to know I'm glad I found you and finally fell in love with you after several years of friendship. I’m in love with your hard African face and your dark skin as they say. Your beauty is impeccable and your level of maturity can't be taken away from you!” the rapper also noted.

Medikal & Fella

Not long ago, speculations were rife that the two may be having an affair, after pictures of them went viral on social media.

Sister Derby who was publicly known to be Medikal’s girlfriend did a song that sought to throw shades at the Medikal and Fella, calling their relationship as ‘Kakalika Love.’

Sister Derby & Medikal

Medikal, has also done a couple of songs that make specific mention of Fella’s backside, hinting on her being his new girlfriend.

Medikal’s latest post and his mother confirmation on Neat FM, really settle the argument of whether the story is a stunt or not.