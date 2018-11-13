Akosua Vee Gets Funky In Latest Photos

Celebrity stylist, Violet Bannerman Quaye, better known as Akosua Vee is back from maternity leave with her fashion blogging and she takes it to a whole new level.

The fashion blogger who gave birth a few months ago has recently displayed new trends in fashion and she goes funky this time around.

Splashing all the colors from the rainbow, the wife of controversial social commentator inspires fashion enthusiasts with incredible new trends and fans are super excited.

Take a walk through her photo diary to learn new tips from Akosua Vee.