Rapper Medikal Explains Affair With Fella Makafui

Hiplife artiste, Medikal has finally spilled the beans on why he is unapologetic about falling in love with YOLO star, Fella Makafui.

He stated that he has been friends with the young actress for over 5 years but eventually has fallen head over heels in love with her.

He touted Fella Makafui as a hardworking, respectful and a powerful person as he poured out his heart to her in a public post on Instagram.

“5 years ago we became friends. you’ve always been hard working and a very strong respectful powerful black woman. You teach me a lot of things day in and day out,” he said in the post.

He expressed regret over how people have become bitter about him for breaking up with Siter Derby arguing that even his accusers have exes.

Read his post below.

“5 years ago we became friends. You’ve always been hard working and a very strong respectful powerful black woman. You teach me a lot of things day in and day out.

People criticize me as if they’ve never had ex’s and aren’t into new relationships but anyway I guess that’s how it goes.

Its also rather unfortunate that Some people don’t understand us and say or act towards however they feel and sad how they don’t know what led to my current breakup with my ex.

I never expected to be foes with my ex after our breakup, wanted us to still stay cool as good friends because who knows what might happen next in this life ? but unfortunately she is out there mocking me and you with songs and videos etc.

I want the world to know I’m glad I found you and finally fell in love with you after several years of friendship.

Im in love with your hard African face and your dark skin as they say.Your beauty is impeccable and your level of maturity can’t be taken away from you! ”