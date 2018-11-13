Shatta Wale Is a Business Minded Person – Bishop Thunder

Dancehall King inna da whole Ghana Shatta Wale sure has a way of getting people to like him including the likes of foreign dignitaries and pastors in the country.

The “Gringo” hitmaker has now gotten a new pastor to fall in love with him this time in the person of Bishop Thunder.

Known in real life as King Edward Thunder, Bishop Thunder is the leader and founder of Jesus Pentecostal Ministry.

In an interview with Razzonline.com , the preacher revealed that he has been following the entertainment industry for some time now and that he listens to Sarkodie very much but when he is down and he wants to listen to a song he goes in for that of Shatta Wale.

Bishop Thunder also revealed that he likes Shatta Wale very much because he is a business-minded person who is also a hard worker and it’s with his help that the artistes are currently enjoying the fruit of their labour.

Thunder, is not the first preacher who has openly revealed that he listens to “worldly songs” as Rev. Obofour has even on some occasions performed songs from other secular artistes like Shatta Wale, Late Ebony Reigns and recently he did a gospel rendition of Kuami Eugene’s hit song “Angela”.

Bishop Thunder, whose church; Jesus House Pentecostal Ministry is situated at Ashaley Botwe School Junction has over 1000 congregation.