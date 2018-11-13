modernghana logo

NGMA: Gifty Osei, Patience Nyarko, Joe Mettle Others Nominated

Nominees for the second edition of the much awaited National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) 2018 have been released.

There has been increased interest by the Gospel music fraternity as 79 new artistes filed for nominations.

Gifty Osei, Joe Mettle, Diana Antwi Hamilton, Barima Kusi, Patience Nyarko and Pastor Kofy Ultimately, have been tipped at the top spot for Best Gospel Album of The Year.

Most importantly, there are a number of artistes competing in various categories, making this year's edition of the NGMA more competitive.

Voting for the 2018 National Gospel Music Awards opened on Monday, November 5, with the public having 70% voting powers while academy has a 30% voting power.

Follow the link to vote for your favorite gospel act: www.ngmagh.com

Below is the full list of nominees for the 2018 National Gospel Music Awards.

