Maame Serwaa Gets 4 Year Free Tuition At KNUSTFord University

Ghana’s Young Legend Clara Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa has chalked another success in her movie career.

The award-winning actress has inked a deal with Knutsford University College to serve as brand ambassador for their school. The deal which took his fans by surprise will see the actress use his youth fanbase help push the goals of the school. Knutsford University also gives Serwaa a 4-year degree scholarship and supporting of her projects.

The actress was presented with her admission letter at a ceremony held at the office of the Vice Chancellor of the University.

Maame Serwaa, speaking on the feat, said, “It’s not just an honor but a joyful one to be among students of the Knutsford University. I’m glad for the honor bestowed on me and some of my colleagues and I would take the golden chance to not only promote the institution but also learn and be more informed.”