Ghanaian-British actor Peter Mensah in Ghana

Legendary Ghanaian-British act-reality star Peter Mensah, is in Ghana.

The prominent actor touched down few weeks to mourn and undertake other funeral rights of his late father, Mr Osei Mensah, who passed away, on Tuesday, November 7 evening in Kumasi.

The late Mensah, who passed on in his 80s, was the owner of Mount Olivet School at Odeneho Kwadaso in Kumasi.

Peter Mensah is best known for his roles in ‘Tears of the Sun’, ‘Hidalgo’, ‘300’, and ‘Dead Space’, and more recently on the Starz original series, ‘Spartacus: Blood and Sand’, ‘Spartacus: Gods of the Arena’, and ‘Spartacus: Vengeance’.

Early Life

Mensah was born at Chiraa, Ghana, and comes from an academic family. He was born to parents from the Brong Ahafo Region, and moved to Hertfordshire, England, with his father, Peter Osei Mensah, an engineer, his mother, a writer, and two younger sisters at a young age. Mensah began practising martial arts at the age of six.

Career

Mensah’s film credits include Avatar, 300, Hidalgo, Tears of the Sun, Jason X, Harvard Man, Bless the Child and The Incredible Hulk. He also stars in the short film The Seed, produced and directed by Linkin Park’s DJ Joe Hahn. He has made television appearances in Star Trek: Enterprise, Tracker, Witchblade, Blue Murder, Relic Hunter, Earth: Final Conflict, Highlander: The Raven, and La Femme Nikita. He was a member of the repertory cast of the A&E Network series A Nero Wolfe Mystery and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

He did the voice and likeness of Sgt. Zach Hammond in EA’s video game Dead Space.

Mensah played the character Oenomaus in Spartacus and was on the Spartacus Panel at Comic-Con 2009 and 2011. He had a recurring role in the fifth season of True Blood.

He is the voice of Predaking, the dragon-like leader of the Predacons in Transformers: Prime. He has beyond a shadow of doubt, taken the flag of Ghana to global exposure, hence must be with all stance celebrated.

Below are some photos from the funeral.