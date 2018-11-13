modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

Marvel Comics co-creator dies aged 95

BBC
Stan Lee was born Stan Lieberman in 1922
Stan Lee was born Stan Lieberman in 1922

American writer and Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee has died at the age of 95.

Lee and Jack Kirby founded the company in 1961, beginning with The Fantastic Four and going on to create titles such as Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk.

Lee's wife, Joan, died in 2017 - also aged 95 - but he is survived by his daughter, JC Lee.

Speaking to website TMZ , JC said her father was "the greatest, most decent man".

The legendary comic book author died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday after a medical emergency, according to Variety magazine.

Lee was known for making a cameo in every Marvel film, though he had left the Marvel company in 1972. He remained chairman emeritus.

More Video Headlines
Painting with a high-pressure water gun | DW English
Painting with a high-pressure water gun | DW English
NSS Secretariat arrests 5 middlemen cashing in on re-postings. (1-08-18)
NSS Secretariat arrests 5 middlemen cashing in on re-postings. (1-08-18)
🇫🇷 Call for calm after killing of youth sparks riots in French city | Al Jazeera English
🇫🇷 Call for calm after killing of youth sparks riots in French city | Al Jazeera English
Baghdad Revisited: The resilience of the Iraqi people
Baghdad Revisited: The resilience of the Iraqi people
Court halts criminal action against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu
Court halts criminal action against Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu
🇲🇽 Mexico’s newly elected government vows to probe disappearances | Al Jazeera English
🇲🇽 Mexico’s newly elected government vows to probe disappearances | Al Jazeera English
Snapshot: Storming the Stae Security HQ | 20 years after the fall of the wall
Snapshot: Storming the Stae Security HQ | 20 years after the fall of the wall
2018 NSMQ – Grand Finale - The Pulse on JoyNews (5-7-18)
2018 NSMQ – Grand Finale - The Pulse on JoyNews (5-7-18)

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1In the kingdom's principle delayance does not mean denial.

By: Spike(USA) quot-img-1
body-container-line