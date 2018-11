Marvel Comics co-creator dies aged 95

American writer and Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee has died at the age of 95.

Lee and Jack Kirby founded the company in 1961, beginning with The Fantastic Four and going on to create titles such as Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk.

Lee's wife, Joan, died in 2017 - also aged 95 - but he is survived by his daughter, JC Lee.

Speaking to website TMZ , JC said her father was "the greatest, most decent man".

The legendary comic book author died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday after a medical emergency, according to Variety magazine.

Lee was known for making a cameo in every Marvel film, though he had left the Marvel company in 1972. He remained chairman emeritus.