Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus: Stars’ Homes Destroyed By California Wildfires

Gerard Butler and Miley Cyrus are among the celebrities whose homes have been destroyed by the deadly wildfires in California.

Other stars including Kim Kardashian-West and Lady Gaga evacuated their homes over the weekend while sharing updates with fans on social media.

The fire started on Thursday and by Sunday it had destroyed at least 177 buildings, officials said.

An estimated 250,000 people have now been forced to flee their homes.

Here are the famous residences that have been affected:

Miley Cyrus

The singer and actress tweeted on Sunday that she and fiance Liam Hemsworth “made it out” of the fire safely.

She also revealed that her house “no longer stands”.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones,” she wrote.

Cyrus also urged fans to donate money, time and supplies, and tweeted a list of charities and foundations working to support others affected by the disaster.

Gerard Butler

The Scottish star of 300 and Gods of Egypt posted a photo of the remains of his Malibu home on Instagram on Sunday, thanking firefighters for their “courage”.

In addition to the photo, Butler also posted two videos on his Instagram stories, saying that his house is “half gone”.

Robin Thicke

Robin Thicke’s partner April Love Geary, who is currently pregnant, revealed on Instagram stories that their home had been destroyed.

The previous day, the Blurred Lines singer posted photos of the smoke near their home in Malibu.

The fire also reached a ranch that has been the set of several films and TV shows.

Paramount Western Town was built for TV productions in the 1950s and has recently been serving as a location for the first two seasons of Westworld.



An HBO representative told the Hollywood Reporter that while “Westworld is not currently in production, the area has been evacuated,”.

They also expressed concern for “all those affected by these terrible fires.”

Kim Kardashian-West and her family evacuated their Hidden Hills home on Friday and had only one hour to pack their things.

The reality mogul kept her fans updated through Snapchat and Instagram Stories, sharing photos of the blaze.

Kim instagrammed a photo with her niece True on Saturday, writing: “We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”

Last night, she dedicated her People Choice Awards wins to the emergency services that have been dealing with the wildfires.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga also evacuated her home on Friday, writing several emotional tweets the next day.

“I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones.” she wrote.

She also thanked the emergency services, calling them “true heroes”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared this view of his street to his 2.1 million followers on Instagram over the weekend.