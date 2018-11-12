modernghana logo

I’m Not A One Woman Guy – Wizkid Reveals

My Geography teacher once told me that “an African man is born to polygamous, not until the Whites came with their ‘lies’ that we can only settle with a woman.”

It appears this is one principle Nigerian singer, Wizkid, holds unto dearly.

The “Fever” crooner has revealed in a new interview that he can never stick to a woman.

In the interview, he admitted to having several girlfriends and claims all his girls know he has other girls.

When asked if he will ever settle down with any particular one, his reply is one that will give no woman hope.

“That will be hard because I have a lot of women that gare really, really dear to my heart” he said.

Wizkid is known to have romanced many women in his illustrious career, rumour are even rife that MAVIN First Lady, Tiwa Savage is the one warming his beds now.

