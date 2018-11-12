Ama Grace Cries Over Lack Of Support For Musicians In Brong Ahafo

Sensational Sunyani-based gospel musician, Ama Grace, has lamented over the lack of support for musicians in the Brong Ahafo Region.

In an interview monitored by Newshuntermag.com on Cheers FM's 'Entertainment Power' hosted by Tactical Shifo, the 'Permission' singer wailed how difficult it is to be a musician in the region.

She stressed that there are tons of talents in the region but the needed support to elevate them to the limelight is not there.

"Doing music in Brong Ahafo is not easy. Though it is not all that easy everywhere...doing it in B/A is extremely difficult. We are not getting the needed support here. There are many rich people here but

they won't support you.

"Lack of unity and the pull him down syndrome is also another factor that hinders our progress," Ama Grace bemoaned.

She added: "I have been to Kumasi, Accra and others places...the way they support their people is amazing."

Currently, Ama Grace is being managed by his husband Bright Nana Osei Berimah--under Berimah Productions.

She released her fourth album titled 'Count Your Blessings' in 2017.

Ama Grace has worked with Grace Ashley and many other musicians in Ghana.