GTA To Educate Public On Domestic Tourism

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is embarking on a sensitisation programme to educate and encourage Ghanaians to visit tourist sites and places of interest in the country.

Abena Fosu Boampong, principal quality assurance officer who made this known, said the authority would visit educational institutions, churches and other identifiable organisations to educate them on the importance of domestic tourism to the socio-economic development of the country.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a tourist club at the Ghana Baptist University College in Kumasi.

Mrs. Boampong said it was important for the youth to take keen interest in domestic tourism activities to gain knowledge of the Ghanaian culture, history and important landmarks of the country.

She said Ghana has rich traditions and culture, which need to be portrayed to the outside world and urged students to identify themselves with the beautiful Ghanaian culture.

Mrs. Boampong said the formation of tourism clubs in schools and universities would enable students to be well informed of the remarkable characteristics of the Ghanaian culture, heritage and traditions.

She urged members of the club to serve as ambassadors of domestic tourism by helping to educate the public and promoting domestic tourism in their communities.