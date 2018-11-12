Patricia Asiedua Talks About Her Acting Career

Patricia Asiedua in a pose with her husband Eric. Oduro koranteng

After her sterling performance in 'Alegantus', actress Patricia Asiedua is fast becoming a force to reckon with in Ghana's thriving movie industry.

She caught the eye of enthusiastic movie fans and producers with her role in 'Alegantus'.

Recently, there were talks of top Ghanaian movie producers expressing their satisfaction with her delivery in the movie. Interestingly, Patircia's role in 'Alegantus' happens to be her first ever lead, which she starred alongside Agya Koo and others.

The actress, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, revealed that she joined the movie industry at the age of 16 and has appeared in over 40 movies.

In an exclusive interview with BEATWAVES on Saturday, she said, “The first major movie that I acted in was 'Alengantus'. I was not the actress initially contracted for the role but when the actress did not show up, the director suggested me to play the role of Agya Koo's wife which I did perfectly.”

She added that her breakthrough moment came after starring in 'Alegantus'.

Relatively new in Kumawood at that time, Patricia Asiedua said her first her an opportunity to meet some great movie producers in the industry, who also featured her in most of their movies.

“I think I have done really well since I became an actress. So far, I have featured in over 40 movies, which also include 'Shebre Bani', 'Yaa Broni', 'High Tension', 'Ama Poole', 'Woye Boni A' and a host of others”.

She also disclosed that she is now the chief executive officer of Agradaa Film Productions and has eight movies to her credit.

In addition to the eight movies she has so far produced, she has also produced a number of television series for some of the television stations in the country.

“I have worked with a number of actors and actresses such as Agya Koo, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Lilwin, Big Akwes, Akrobeto, Mercy Asiedu, Ice Kenkey, just to mention a few,” she revealed.

Patricia also mentioned that she was blessed to have worked with popular Ghanaian movie producer, Joseph Mensah (Joe Mec), chief executive officer of Big Joe Production, whom she said was the brain behind her success story.

“He saw the talent in me and decided to feature me in his movies. Working with Joe Mec was amazing. He is very professional and very friendly on set. I was blessed to actually have worked with him.”

When asked why she chose acting as a career, she revealed that “I was passionate about acting”.

Reacting to negative reports about her, the actress said, “A lot of untrue things have been said about me, but I have come to realise that it doesn't cost people anything to cook up lies about me. The one I remember vividly is the one they said I have duped some people by a radio presenter who later demanded GH¢200, 000 from me to kill the story.”

Apart from being an actress, movie director and producer, many also know her as a traditional priestess with the stool name Nana Agradaa.