FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
20 minutes ago | General News

Jackie Appiah Names The Cheapest Medicine For Optimal Health

Actress Jackie Appiah has recommended the cheapest and readily available medicine everyone can employ to enjoy optimal health.

This medicine happens to be just having a good laugh as often as one can.

“Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine,” she said in a post on her Instagram page.

A 2003 study in Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine found that viewing a funny film decreased a wide variety of stress hormones.

Another study by the Proceedings of the Royal Society in 2011 over the course of six experiments using extreme cold as a pain-tolerance measure, researchers found that social laughter done in groups in a social context elevates pain thresholds.

This remedy doesn’t come as a surprise to movie enthusiasts as Jackie is seen smiling broadly regardless of the times or event.

No wonder she appears to age downward as the years fly past.

Is laughter doing actress Jackie any good check it out from her post and photos below.

