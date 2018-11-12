modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25 minutes ago | General News

Captain Planet On How To Deal With Social Media Trolls

MyJoyOnline
Captain Planet
Captain Planet

Rapper Captain Planet says the best way for anyone, including entertainment personalities, to deal with internet trolls is to block them.

He noted that blocking them is the surest way of preventing them from posting negative comments and attacking people.

The member of music group 4x4, speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM revealed that he has always been a victim of internet trolls.

“I’m the type that I have never replied anyone,” he told Andy Dosty.

Captain Planet stressed that “You don’t need to reply to every criticism” and that, “some are just attention seekers.”

Asked if he replies internet trolls, he said, he will never reply to anyone who attacks him because not everyone who “follows you is your true fun.”

When Andy Dosty inquired how he deals with internet trolls, Captain Planet said he blocks them because “it’s the best way.”

The rapper explained that he used to get worried about people trolling him and “When I want to reply she [my wife] says ‘no…leave it.’”

More Video Headlines
🇺🇸 'Explosive devices' sent to Clinton, Obama, CNN | Al Jazeera English
🇺🇸 'Explosive devices' sent to Clinton, Obama, CNN | Al Jazeera English
Knesset holds special session on controversial Israel nation state law
Knesset holds special session on controversial Israel nation state law
The Market Place on JoyNews (24-8-18)
The Market Place on JoyNews (24-8-18)
AM News on JoyNews (26-10-18)
AM News on JoyNews (26-10-18)
Stock Market Trading - Joy Business Today (20-4-18)
Stock Market Trading - Joy Business Today (20-4-18)
AFRC/PNDC Coup D'etats - UPfront on JoyNews (27-6-18)
AFRC/PNDC Coup D'etats - UPfront on JoyNews (27-6-18)
SECRETS FROM SENEGAL: “HOW TO RESTORE YOUR VIRGINITY”?
SECRETS FROM SENEGAL: “HOW TO RESTORE YOUR VIRGINITY”?
Turkey's Erdogan demands proof missing journalist left Saudi consulate
Turkey's Erdogan demands proof missing journalist left Saudi consulate

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1“The game should be played in t he moment”

By: Kevin Abdulrahman quot-img-1
body-container-line