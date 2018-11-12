modernghana logo

43 minutes ago | Exclusive News

OdarteyGH
Yvonne Nelson Shares Adorable Photos On Birthday

Ghanaian actress Yvonne nelson, turns 36 years today, November 12th. The actress took to her Instagram page and shared some lovely photos that kept her fans drooling over her beauty. The actress has been in the news for some time now when her daughter, Ryn, turned 1 year some few weeks ago.

The “Heels and Sneakers” creator shared the photos and captioned it, Birthday girl #thankyouJESUS.

However, news reaching odarteyghnews.com indicates that Yvonne will be throwing a party for all her followers and fans. If you want to be part of the birthday party celebration you just have to drop your details on her Instagram or twitter account comments section to get the invite.

We at odarteyghnews.com wishes Yvonne nelson a happy birthday!

See photos below

11122018102101 vaqctgfssn 44325922 516814132168020 2309910978018366803 n1820x1024

