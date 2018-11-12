modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Celebrity

Efia Odo breaks silence on her breakup with Revloe

OdarteyGH
Efia Odo breaks silence on her breakup with Revloe

Television personality and socialite Efia Oda has stated that it is important that in life one needs to step away from what he/she desires most in order to get things right.

One would recall that Efia Odo flaunted her boyfriend on social media some few months ago but now the popular tv personality has not been flaunting her boyfriend and from our checks, she has deleted all the photos of her boyfriend on her Instagram page.

The former statement comes days after reports that her relationship with Revloe has hit the rock after she caught him cheating on her.

This was what Efia wrote in her Instagram, “Sometimes stepping away from what you desire the most, is the best action to take: because it gives the process the momentum to take its own course”.

