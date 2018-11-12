modernghana logo

Godmother Shegah honored with an International Award

Mustapha Attractive / Modern Ghana
Godmother Shegah formerly of "Tripple M" has claimed an international award over the weekend in a recognised United Kingdom based Entertainment award scheme, Global Entertainment Awards 2018 edition.

The Ghanaian female dancehall music performer on Saturday night was awarded with the "Outstanding Achievement In Music 2018" plaque.

She has taken to her social media handle to announce her victory and success to her fans.

"God did it again! UK awarded me tonight for Outstanding achievement in music. Thank you Panache Global UK for this award,I'm truly honoured"

Panache Global Entertainment (PGE) celebrated its 5th Anniversary Awards and Dinner night on the 10th November 2018 at the Prestigeous Marriott Hotel Cannary Wharf UK where Godmother Shegah was honored Outstanding Achievement In Music Award.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Editor

