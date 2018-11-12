modernghana logo

Movie News

Natasha Paton urges parents to attend "The Christmas gift" premiere with their kids (Video)

Attractive Mustapha NII Okai Inusah

Nollywood actress Natasha Paton who played a supporting role in the much anticipated Christmas movie titled "The Christmas gift" is urging parents to attend the Christmas gift movie premiere with their kids because it entails more lessons for parents on how to relate to their kids on Christmas day and festive seasons.

According to her, the movie portrays the need for children to have parents around during Christmas and parents wishing their children well during Christmas.

She added that the movie is dear to her heart because movies which exhibit the appropriate way of life of a family and talks about children's relationship with their parents are scarce.

“The Nollywood industry hardly shoots movies that talk about kids or child- parents relationship and since our children need this kind of movies to watch we need to encourage any producer who invests in that direction", she said.

Talking about her role in the movie she hinted that she played the role of an angel and a policewoman who protected the children in the movie.

The movie directed by the UK based Nigerian film producer Rhoda Wilson is set to be premiered on 24th of November at Odeon Cinema Surrey Quays Redriff Road London.

Natasha Paton urged everyone to come and support and further explained that every industry needs support from individuals and corporate groups.

