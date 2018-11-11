Divorce Saga: Gifty Gyan Wins Round One

The Accra Court where proceedings of marriage annulment are ongoing between Asamoah Gyan and his wife of 5 years and fiancée of 11 years has ordered skipper of the Black Stars, and his lawyers to go back and amend the name of his wife on his application for annulment of the marriage, according to report.

This was occasioned by the fact that Asamoah Gyan referred to his wife as ‘Gifty Oware’ (her maiden name) instead of ‘Gifty Gyan’, which the court found untenable, based on an argument submitted by Gifty Gyan’s lawyers who found it insulting for the couples more than 15 years stay together.

The court has since ordered Asamoah Gyan to go back and amend the document and refer to her as Gifty Gyan and wife.

Through the influence of his brother, Baffour Gyan, the footballer has also denied being the father of their three children and subsequently demanding a DNA test to be carried out on all three to ascertain if he is the father of the kids.

According to reports, the Kayserispor striker after filing for divorce in August, 2018 is currently making preparation to marry an Accra-based business woman, Nina Atalah once his marriage to Gifty is annulled by the court.

Nina Atalah who is an ex wife of jailed Jamaican act Buju Banton and has allegedly dated Stephen Appiah, John Dumelo, Ibrahim Mahama, among a host of high profile personalities was recently introduced as ‘wife’ of Asamoah Gyan at public appearances by the soccer superstar.