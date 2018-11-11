I’ll Get Married To The Man Of My Dreams – Rita Dominic

Actress and producer, Rita Dominic, disclosed that she almost got married at some point in her life, adding that she is happy the marriage did not work out.

While speaking during a television prog’ TVC, the 43-year-old screen star said that when in a relationship, couples should at best find a way to live with each other, instead of trying to change negative traits, adding that a grown man cannot change

She said, “I almost married someone. We were there. We were at that point. It didn’t work out and I’m happy it didn’t work out because I saw the signs.

“You know how you see the signs and you just ignore it hoping the person will change. Look, a grown man and a grown woman cannot change. They can find a way to live with each other and respect each other’s feelings, but to change a grown person is difficult.”

When asked by the TV host, Tope, that as Africans “we feel that a woman’s success isn’t complete until she’s married and with children, that what has been the pressure concerning being married and why hasn’t it happened?.”

The ‘billionaire romance’ movie star added further;

“At the end of the day, if I’m going to do it, i’m doing it for myself not that the society wants me to do it. I always will still say; I will marry the man of my dreams and not the man the society dreams for me”.

“Society feels there’s something wrong with you if you’re a certain age and you’re not married. What if it’s the society something is wrong with? For forcing someone to do what they don’t want to do?” She queried.