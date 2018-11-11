modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
General News

Emma Stone’s Name Change Inspired By Emma ‘Baby Spice’ Bunton

Emma Stone's Name Change Inspired By Emma 'Baby Spice' Bunton

The Spice Girls might have just found someone to take Victoria Beckham’s place on their reunion tour.

It turns out that not only is Emma Stone a major Spice Girls fan, she actually changed her name from Emily Stone to Emma, in part, because of her love of Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton.

“Growing up, I was super blonde,” Stone told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Thursday night. “My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice. And guess what? Now I am.”

“In second grade did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma?,” she continued. “Yes, I did. Was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes, it was.”

We all know that the actress can sing, putting her pipes on display in 2016’s “La La Land” opposite Ryan Gosling. So, we’re totally thinking Stone should be invited up on stage at least once during the tour.

Stone also revealed her favorite Spice Girls song is “Stop.”

Bunton, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell Horner, Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm and Melanie “Mel B” Brown announced their United Kingdom reunion tour Monday. The band first formed in 1994 and split four years later.

Tickets for their highly anticipated tour gone on sale Saturday.

“Stone Spice” has a nice ring to it — just saying.

