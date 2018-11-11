Videos/Photos: Joy FM Corporate Jam; The Party Of The Season

If you want the true definition of entertainment - laced with the perfect dose of fun, good music and great company - simply search for Joy FM in the dictionary.

For Joy FM, constantly delivering on its promises has become a hallmark. Those promises - be they news, education and quality entertainment – is something the station, for over a decade, has never failed to renege on.

Friday night at the SOHO Bar was a true testament of that! It was simply like a movie!

After two successful editions, the Joy FM Corporate Jam has become a permanent feature on the entertainment calendar of corporate Ghana.

It has become that one event that gives workers the perfect environment and atmosphere to unwind after a stressful week. It is that well-planned break that helps one to relax and make new friends in a holistic atmosphere.

The second edition of the event, in July this year, at the SOHO Bar inside the Marina Mall, was choked with fun, music and dance by the hundreds who were in attendance.

The third edition Friday was even bigger and better.

It was DJ Wobete who warmed up the SOHO Bar as corporate Ghana trickled in slowly into the venue. It was clearly understandable why by 8 pm; patrons will start seeping into the venue in groups of two, three, four and even more.

They had just finished the stressful work of the week and managed to also beat the crazy Friday night traffic.

But by 9 pm, the SOHO Bar was on ‘fire’ with Lexis Bill on the microphone and Sammy Forson behind the turntables.

The party was now in full swing! A superb blend of songs in no particular order or genre oozed from the large speakers at the venue.

The songs – highlife, R&B, hip-hop, reggae or dancehall – sent the hundreds at the venue to the dance floor.

For several hours, Sammy Forson, DJ Black and Andy Dosty treated patrons to a mixed bag of classic and smash hit songs that got even representative from the President’s office dancing all night long.

When Andy Dosty dropped the classic ‘Æ†dÉ” Esisi Mi’ by Akatakyie, the whole venue went gaga as everyone tried to slug out on the best rap along to King Pharaoh’s epic verse on that song.

Shatta Wale’s ‘My Level’ song seems to have also cast some spell on patrons. The second that song dropped, the atmosphere simply changed! Like an anthem or pledge of some sorts, the hundreds at the venue sang along to the song as if their life depended on it.

The event, which ended after 2 am, in itself, was a back-to-back fairytale of good music, unlimited fun, good company and drinks!

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | EDA