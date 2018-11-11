modernghana logo

1 hour ago | General News

Tickets For GOWA Out For Sale

Daily Guide
Yvonne Okoro
Yvonne Okoro

Tickets for the maiden edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), which is slated for Friday, November 30 at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, are finally out on sale to the general public.

According to ASKOF Productions, organisers of the event, patrons can visit the offices of DAILY GUIDE, Peace FM, Happy FM, Joy FM, GOWA Secretariat, Airport Shell and other shopping malls in Accra to purchase the tickets selling at GH¢50

Over hundred hundred patrons have already deposited money for reserved tickets, BEATWAVES has reliably been informed.

The awards night, which will witness performances from some selected Ghanaian hiplife and Afro-pop artistes, will confer honours on Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and entertainment.

One of Ghana's celebrated actors, Peter Richie, has been invited to host the awards ceremony.

GOWA's president, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, yesterday announced that RwandAir, one of the leading airlines on the continent, is one of the sponsors of the event.

She added that RwandaAir will sponsor the winner of the flagship outstanding woman of the year award category with a round trip ticket to South Africa.

Nominees for the outstanding woman of the year category include Yvonne Okoro, Philomena Antonio, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Ohemaa Woyeje, Nana Aba Anamoah and Israella Kafui Mansu.

