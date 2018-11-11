Fancy Gadam, Others For ‘MTN Pulse Invasion’ In Tamale Tonight

Fancy Gadam and Flowking Stone have been named the headline artistes for a musical event dubbed 'MTN Pulse Invasion Concert', which is slated for tonight at the Jubilee Park in Tamale.

The free musical concert is being organised by MTN to entertain its subscribers and music fans in and around Tamale.

Fancy Gadam will share the stage with Flowking Stone and other artistes.

The free concert will see Fancy Gadam perform several of his hit songs like 'Total Cheat', 'Baby', 'Mon'Miya', 'Yaka Chana', among others.

Flowking Stone is also expected to thrill fans with hit songs such as 'Go Low', 'One Love',' Fire Burn Them', 'Blow My Mind', 'Electric', 'Opana', 'Igwe', 'Away Bus' and a host of others.

The event, according to the organisers, is absolutely free and expected to attract thousands of music lovers.

It will also witness performances from some selected high rated DJs, who will perform alongside the artistes billed for the event.

They, however, urged music fans in and around Tamale to just download the MTN Pulse app to get VIP treatment at the concert.