Josh Laryea Welcomes Collabo With Secular Artistes

While some gospel musicians shudder to even harbour the idea of featuring secular musicians on their songs, popular gospel musician, Pastor Josh Laryea on the other hand has no problem with that and looks forward to doing business with them.

The Wala Aboloo singer who has ever featured some secular musicians on previous works sees nothing wrong with that and he is even nurturing plans to do some more collabos with them.

“I don’t mind featuring artistes such as of Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy or any other secular musician on my songs.

“In fact, I worked with Samini and Kwabena Kwabena on some of my songs some time ago thus I have no problem featuring secular artistes on my songs” he told Showbiz in an interview recently.

According to the Emere hitmaker, it’s about time gospel musicians stop discriminating against secular musicians when it comes to collaborations.

“We do the same work and I don’t see anything wrong if I collaborate with a secular artiste. I featured Kwabena Kwabena on Nyame Beye and he did a wonderful job on the song” he said.

Asked how he would deal with criticisms that will come after collaborations with the artistes he mentioned earlier—Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy etc, Pastor Josh Laryea said he will not be bothered at all.

“So far as I believe I am doing the right thing, I don’t mind whatever anyone says or thinks about me. I believe I can win a lot of souls by collaborating with secular artistes. I will be able to add the fans of the secular artiste to mine” he said.

Talking about what he has been up to, Pastor Josh Laryea who has been off the music radar for nine years said he is getting ready to release his ninth album titled The Grace Factor in December.

The album, recorded by sound engineer Nacee has six songs including Lifter Up Of My Head, Grace Abound and Hosanna.

Pastor Josh Laryea is known for other songs such as Ye Tiatia Woso, Hallelujah, Resurrection Power and Overcome.