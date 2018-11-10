Questioning My Age Just Dumb – Sista Afia

‘Champion Atta’ hitmaker, Sista Afia celebrated her 25th on Thursday, November 8, 2018, but many Ghanaian social media users like the Thomas in the bible, completely doubt if really Francesca Duncan Williams is 25 years and not older.

The Singer, songwriter and music producer has however stated categorically on Zionfelix Uncut at a small private birthday party in Accra with very close pals that she is actually 25 years and not a year more. She also went the Wendy Shay style as she told Zionfelix that the comments and suggestions that she is older than what she has put out in the public space are very ‘dumb’, in a hysterical manner.

“… are you serious, why are people…that is the dumbest thing anybody will say…” Sista Afia stated.

Sista Afia added that she may look a little developed in times of her stature for her age but that is just part of growing up and that there are many other people out there, just like her, who do not look their age.