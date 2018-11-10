I Don’t Contract People To Fake Sickness For Obofour – Actress Auntie B

Popular Ghanaian actress Auntie B has vehemently denied ever masterminding a dubious means to promote the works of a renowned man of God, Rev. Obofour.

The actress in an interaction with Nana Romeo on Accra FM admitted that the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel has dashed her a car but was quick to deny that the automobile was not given to her because of a job he did for him.

According to the Efiewura star, she does not contract people to fake miracles for Rev. Obofour.

The actress born Harriett Naa Akleh Okantey continued to say that the minister of the gospel has no individual on this planet who contacts people to fake miracle as a section of the public believes.

Auntie B made it clear during the interview that she has never encountered such a disgraceful act at the church premises ever since she started worshipping at the Anointed Palace Chapel so all who have such a perception about Rev. Obofour should find a place to sleep and think about their future.

Detailing why Rev Obofour gave her a car, the actress revealed that the pastor once spotted her walking through the mud after a heavy rainfall and when he quizzed her about the whereabouts of her car, she replied that she had none.

Watch Auntie B having the conversation with Accra FM’s Nana Romeo in the video below: