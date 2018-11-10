Tom Hiddleston To Return As Loki In New TV Series

Tom Hiddleston will be reprising his role as the god of mischief in a new Marvel TV series based on Loki.

However, no one knows where in Marvel’s timeline this new series will fit into, given the character’s fate in Avengers: Infinity War.

The show will be released on Disney’s brand new streaming service, Disney+.

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger also announced that Lucasfilm is developing a second Star Wars live-action series for the new service.

The series will follow the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” said Diego Luna, who will reprise the role of Andor.

“I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey.”

“We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.” he continued.

When news originally emerged in September about Disney’s plans to launch a number of series about Marvel characters, some believed we’d also be seeing a show focusing on Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, but there has been no update thus far.

However, Disney did announce that we can expect new stories set in the world’s of Pixar’s Monsters Inc. and High School Musical, making sure there’s something for everyone in an attempt to rival Netflix.

Disney+ is scheduled to launch in the US in late 2019.