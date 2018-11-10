modernghana logo

Music: Qweccy Plus Ft Medikal - GuyMan (Prod By Qweccy Plus)

Fast rsing Ghanaian act Qweccy Plus has enlisted AMG beyond Kontrol rapper Medikal on his new single.

Titled “Guy Man ” the LYON MUSIC Empire label signee produced the song which is set to be the official Christmas banger.

Qweecy Plus has been in the music industry for some time now and has worked with some of the top acts like DCYME, Fresh Prince of 4×4 fame, Atom, Stay Jay, Dee Ajar.

Listen to the song here:
https://itunes.apple.com/gh/album/guy-man-feat-medikal-single/1440661340

